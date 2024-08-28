Predicting which non-title franchise will win an NBA Championship first
Predicting which non-title NBA team will be the first to win their first NBA Championship in franchise history.
In the past nine years, there have been three teams in the NBA that have managed to win their first championship in franchise history. The Cleveland Cavaliers got off the snied in 2016, the Toronto Raptors broke through in 2019, and the Denver Nuggets got their first Larry O'Brien Trophy two seasons ago. As we prepare for another NBA season, you can't help but wonder if this is the year when another franchise breaks through to win its first title.
With the list of franchises that have never won an NBA Championship dwindling down, there is still one-third of the league that remains looking for their first championship moment.
The NBA teams who have never won a championship in franchise history
There are 10 NBA franchises that have never won a championship. The Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and LA Clippers make up that list. After the Nuggets broke through during the 2022-23 NBA season to get off that list, you can't help but wonder which one could be next.
In an attempt to go down that road, we have to start with the franchises who are considered to be close.