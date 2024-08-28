Predicting which non-title franchise will win an NBA Championship first
Which franchises have no shot in the next 5-10 years?
This is one man's opinion, but I do believe there are some franchises on this list that aren't remotely close to winning a championship for different reasons. Those teams are the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, and LA Clippers. Before you freak out over a couple of the teams listed, let me make my case for each of them.
Starting with the Hornets. For as talented of a young core as they've assembled over the last few years, the team still likes a clear face of the franchise. And for me, that almost has to be the first sign of a team that can be considered a real threat to win a championship in the future. Because of that, it's hard to envision the Hornets being much of a threat to win a title anytime soon. The same could be said for the Nets who appear to be at the very beginning of a rebuild after trading away Mikal Bridges this offseason.
That leaves the Jazz and Clippers. For the Jazz, I simply don't believe Lauri Markkanen can be the centerpiece of a championship team in the NBA. Until they realize that, building around him could prove to be wasteful. If the Jazz is going to win a title in the future, it will likely come after another rebuild.
The Clippers could be considered close by some but I don't believe Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are the same players anymore. They're not in their prime and once the Clippers realize that, it will likely lead to another rebuild.