Ranking 3 biggest winners from the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline
With the 2024 NBA trade deadline in the books, here are three teams who were the biggest winners of the league's trade deadline
By Ryan McCrary
Oklahoma City Thunder
The rise of the Oklahoma City Thunder has been one of the biggest stories in the league this year as the team, which was expected to make a push for the playoffs, has exceeded expectations and become an elite team in the blink of an eye.
The Thunder don't have a ton of major weaknesses, so it wouldn't have been a surprise if they stood pat and didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. However, that's not what they did. Instead, they traded Tre Mann and Davis Bertans to the Charlotte Hornets for veteran forward Gordon Hayward.
Gordon Hayward is well past his prime and he has a reputation for being injury-prone, but he can still be an impactful player. He's the rare wing who can dribble, shoot, and pass despite being 6-foot-7 and weighing 225 pounds. His advanced numbers indicate that he was declining in Charlotte, but perhaps his offensive skills will allow him to thrive in Oklahoma City where he won't have to carry a significant offensive load.
It will be interesting to see how the Thunder choose to use Hayward within their lineups. It's no secret that Josh Giddey hasn't been a great fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams due to his lack of shooting, so maybe Hayward will start while Giddey will come off the bench where his strengths as a playmaker will be utilized better.