Ranking 3 biggest winners from the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline
With the 2024 NBA trade deadline in the books, here are three teams who were the biggest winners of the league's trade deadline
By Ryan McCrary
Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets made a trade a week ago that went under the radar, but could have a huge effect on the team in the future. In this deal, they sent Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Steven Adams.
Steven Adams will not play at all this season due to a major knee injury, but he is a tremendous offensive rebounder who provides some playmaking and can be an effective finisher around the basket. Getting him for this price is a steal.
On top of being a good player with a valuable skillset, he gives the Rockets a very good backup center behind Aleperen Sengun, which is one of their biggest needs at the moment. This is not a flashy trade and the results will not come to fruition for a while, but this was a great trade that will make the Rockets better long term.