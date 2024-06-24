Ranking 7 scenarios in play for Atlanta Hawks with No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft
Option #2: Draft French Forward Zaccharie Risacher at No. 1 overall
Zaccharie Risacher is a 6-foot-8 forward who is a strong shooter, and has a bit of a floor as a 3-and-D in the NBA, but has the potential to turn into a strong scoring wing who can help run the offense, while also providing value defensively.
It has been an up-and-down last few years for Risacher, but he played very well this past season for Bourg in France. On the year (in total between EuroCup and LNB Pro A), he averaged 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 48.7% shooting from the field and 42.4% from three in just over 22 minutes per game. Those are per-36 numbers of 17.6 points and 6 rebounds per game.
The biggest concern with Risacher appears to be a lack of on-ball play-making ability. His development in that area will likely determine whether he can turn into a legit top-3 option or "just" be a 3&D player.
Nevertheless, his 3-point shooting ability (as long as you believe it will translate), does provide a bit of a floor to the pick. Risacher would presumably pair with Jalen Johnson to form a quality forward duo for the Hawks, although it could further cloud the future of De'Andre Hunter with the franchise.