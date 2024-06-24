Sir Charles in Charge
Ranking 7 scenarios in play for Atlanta Hawks with No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft

Who should the Atlanta Hawks take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

By Elliot Reeder

NBL Semi Final: Game 3 - Perth Wildcats v Tasmania Jackjumpers
NBL Semi Final: Game 3 - Perth Wildcats v Tasmania Jackjumpers / Paul Kane/GettyImages
Option #3: Draft UConn Center Donovan Clingan at No. 1 overall

This might be the pick with the most steam in recent weeks when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick. While Donovan Clingan might not have the ceiling of an Alex Sarr or Zaccharie Risacher, he does have a lot of qualities that the Hawks would like.

He averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game this past season at UConn on 63.9% shooting from the field. Clingan measures in at nearly 7-foot-2 with a nearly 7-foot-7 wingspan, giving him elite size and length.

One of the big questions for Clingan will be whether he can develop any kind of 3-point shot. He has reportedly looked good in workouts in that category, however his Free-throw percentage (often a precursor for college big-men who were not 3-point shooters in college developing a 3-point shoot in the NBA) was just 58.3%.

Another concern is over his foot speed, which raises questions about his ability away from the basket on both ends of the court.

On the high end, he could have a Rudy Gobert-level impact defensively (which is going to be hard to reach). You are also hoping that Clingan can continue to develop offensively and that potentially playing alongside Young would help.

