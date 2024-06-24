Ranking 7 scenarios in play for Atlanta Hawks with No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft
Option #6: Trade further back (picks 3-6) to select Kentucky Guard Reed Sheppard
Reed Sheppard is an interesting prospect in this draft class for me. While he does not have the upside of a lot of the players in this draft, I think he profiles really well as a strong 3-point shooter and contributor at the next level. He was also a strong defender at Kentucky (although his size could limit his effectiveness on that end of the court at the next level).
In his lone season at Kentucky, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game on 53.6% shooting from the field and a whopping 52.1% 3-point shooting (was 75-for-144 from three overall on the year). He was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Again, the elite 3-point shooting is the key here.
On the other end of the court, as you can see by the steals, Sheppard has a knack for creating turnovers. The advanced stats also loved his impact defensively on Kentucky. Although once again the size is a bit of an issue, plus there are some concerns over whether that defense will translate to the next level.
Now, there are some concerns with Sheppard. Partly due to him only starting five games for the Wildcats on the year, as well as his relatively lower ceiling. There are also some concerns over his size (6'3, 187) with him likely serving as a 2-guard at the next level. However, he is a player who could help the Hawks both early and long-term. If he grows as a ball-handler, that would only stand to help him at the next level as well.
Nevertheless, it is rare to find players with as much potential as 3-point shooters as Reed Sheppard.