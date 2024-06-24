Sir Charles in Charge
Ranking 7 scenarios in play for Atlanta Hawks with No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft

Who should the Atlanta Hawks take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

By Elliot Reeder

NBL Semi Final: Game 3 - Perth Wildcats v Tasmania Jackjumpers
NBL Semi Final: Game 3 - Perth Wildcats v Tasmania Jackjumpers / Paul Kane/GettyImages
Option #7: Trade further back (picks 3-6) to select G League Ignite Forward Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis is another intriguing forward option for the Atlanta Hawks. Buzelis is from Chicago, but both of his parents are Lithuanian immigrants and are both former basketball players themselves. Buzelis was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class but elected to go play for G League Ignite instead of college.

With the Ignite, Buzelis averaged 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, two assists, and 2.1 blocks per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 27.3% from three. While those shooting numbers are not great, he does have a lot of potential on both ends of the floor.

The size as a 6-foot-9 small forward could fit alongside Jalen Johnson and give the Hawks some needed size and length on the wings. While he can still stand to grow as a pure ball-handler and creator, he has shown the potential to be a secondary ball-handler. His size and length relative to his position also give him a strong defensive potential.

The key to Buzelis' fit in Atlanta would likely come down to the development of a 3-point shot. Plus, if he really does boom as a ball-handler, a 6'9 ball-handling wing is always a plus.

At the end of the day, I really do not know what the Hawks will do over the next 48 hours, and any of these options could realistically happen in my opinion.

