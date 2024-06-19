Ranking 7 Teams in the best position to stop a Boston Celtics dynasty
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
After taking a big step forward in their progression as a franchise this past season in which their season ended at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, it's natural to pencil in the Oklahoma City Thunder as a team that could stand in the way of the Boston Celtics winning a second NBA championship in two years. Even though the Thunder remain a big piece acquisition away from emerging as one of the favorites to win the Western Conference next season, you have to imagine that there's going to be some type of improvement to the roster made this offseason.
But the great thing about OKC is that even if they don't make a big move this summer, there's enough young talent on the team to suggest that they could still take another step forward in the conference via internal development.
Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are going to be better players next season and even if OKC doesn't make a big move, they should be improved because of their young developing players.