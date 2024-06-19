Ranking 7 Teams in the best position to stop a Boston Celtics dynasty
5. Minnesota Timberwolves
After the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, it did seem as if this was the opportunity for a new team to break through in the NBA. In the end, the Wolves ran into a red-hot Dallas Mavericks team that proved to be too much in the conference finals. But even though the Wolves bid toward an NBA Finals appearance ended prematurely, this is a team that is going to head into next season with plenty of momentum and confidence.
Depending on what the Wolves end up doing this offseason, it's not outlandish to suggest that they could emerge next season as the favorite to win the West. If the Wolves can continue to play at the high level that they did this past season, there's a reason to believe that they could emerge as perhaps the biggest threat to derailing a potential Celtics dynasty.
Anthony Edwards is continuing to get better and the supporting cast is likely going to have an addition or two via the NBA Draft or trade this summer. Minnesota will be better next season.