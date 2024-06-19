Ranking 7 Teams in the best position to stop a Boston Celtics dynasty
4. Philadelphia 76ers
Heading into the NBA offseason, there may not be a team that is more equipped to make a big move than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers front office has been preparing for this offseason for quite a while. They've set up their roster and cap sheet in a way in which they'll have the utmost flexibility and could dramatically improve their roster via free agency or trade. The Sixers have high hopes of adding another All-Star talent next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid in an attempt to emerge as a favorite in the Eastern Conference next season.
Ultimately, I do believe that the Sixers are going to improve their roster one way or another. Are they going to get the big-name All-Star that they're seeking? I have no idea. However, they are going to make one a move one way or another. How much better they emerge next season remains to be seen, but this team will be improved.
And if that does end up being the case, the only thing standing in the way of the Sixers emerging as possibly the biggest threat to the Celtics is health.