Ranking 7 Teams in the best position to stop a Boston Celtics dynasty
3. Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks have a knack for being upset in the NBA Playoffs. A big part of that is health. But when they've been healthy, they've proven to be a strong threat in the Eastern Conference. If the Bucks can remain healthy next season, this is a team that is going to be a handful to handle for a team like the Boston Celtics. Damian Lillard never looked all that comfortable in Milwaukee and the hope is that will change with a full season - and offseason - under his belt. It has to. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be healthy next season and you'd have to imagine that the Bucks are going to make some improvement to their supporting cast.
It would be foolish to think that the Bucks are not going to rebound after the rough season they just had. There's a very real possibility that they could emerge as the biggest threat to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference next season.
At least from a pure talent standpoint, the Bucks are the team that has the names to go toe-to-toe with the Celtics' roster.