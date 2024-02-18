Ranking 8 superstars that may be in play for Los Angeles Lakers this offseason
There could be a few superstars in play for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
5. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets
Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, it was reported that the Houston Rockets had made a huge offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Obviously, the Nets declined the offer. However, with how much they've struggled as of late, on pace to miss out on the Play-In Tournament entirely, you can't help but wonder if they'll end up pivoting on the idea of trading Bridges. He's a good player but far from a foundational piece of a franchise. Maybe the Nets think differently but with a team built around him, Bridges hasn't been the lead-player perhaps Brooklyn thinks he is.
Considering that Bridges is going to be 28 years old by the time next season begins, the Nets don't have much time for him to take his game to the next level. At this point, Bridges is what he is. And it may be in the best interest of the Nets to trade him and jump-start a proper build in the post-Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.
The Nets may not feel as if they need to hit the reset button but there's no question that they've been one of the more disappointing teams this season in the Eastern Conference. If the Nets are looking to move off of Bridges, the Lakers could emerge as a natural landing spot.