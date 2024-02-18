Ranking 8 superstars that may be in play for Los Angeles Lakers this offseason
There could be a few superstars in play for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
1. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
I don't think there would be much pushback with the idea that Donovan Mitchell is the best player that could be "in play" for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. He's playing at an NBA MVP caliber this season and has the Cleveland Cavaliers looking like a potential championship contender in the Eastern Conference. But there's one big wrench that could be an issue for the Cavs heading into the summer, and it's the fact that Mitchell has just one year remaining on his contract and, at least thus far, has refused to sign a contract extension.
The constant whispers that Mitchell is waiting for his contract to end before he leaves Cleveland can't be reassuring by any means for the Cavs. It could lead to a scenario where the Cavs simply decide to get the most out of Mitchell that they can at the trade deadline. If that's the case, the Lakers may be able to offer a sweet deal centered around three future first-round picks.
Whether that would be enough remains to be seen, but when you throw Austin Reaves and potentially another of their young players, it's a package that has to be considered if Cleveland does end up whopping him this summer.