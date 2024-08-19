Ranking 9 most important early-season national TV games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
8. J.J. Redick's season debut - Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers - Tuesday, October 22 (opening night)
There's an argument to be made that one of the biggest season debuts of the 2024-25 NBA campaign will take place on opening night - and it won't feature a rookie or a player who was traded or signed with a new team in free agency. In fact, one of the most anticipated debuts of the early season revolves around J.J. Redick, who will not only be coaching his first game as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, but he'll also be coaching his first game in the NBA period. To say that all eyes will be on Redick as the Lakers take on the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves would be a massive understatement.
Redick doesn't have to be great early on but he does have to prove that he has won the respect of the Lakers' players. I'm not sure if that will be easily evident during his first game as the team's head coach, but it will certainly be interesting to watch.
Redick was always one of the smartest players on the floor during his playing days so you'd assume he's going to be a good head coach. Whether he can handle the pressure and egos inside that locker room is an entirely different question.