Ranking 9 most important early-season national TV games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
7. Paul George's return to Los Angeles - Philadelphia 76ers @ LA Clippers - Wednesday, November 6
Whether anyone's willing to admit it or not, one of the bigger games on the early-season schedule headlines Paul George returning to Los Angeles on November 6. The way PG left Los Angeles was a bit odd. There were reports he felt disrespected by the offers the Clippers were making him and he never got the maximum money he was looking for from the team. In the end, PG ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. If there is any bad blood between the two, this is a night when PG can end up getting the last laugh.
It will be interesting to watch it all unfold as the Sixers will be a championship contender in the Eastern Conference - trying to take down the defending champion Boston Celtics - and the Clippers will be attempting to carve out a role as a dark horse threat in the Western Conference.
It may not be a "great" game on paper but if both sides are healthy, there could be plenty of intrigue in this matchup - perhaps more than most are willing to give it credit.