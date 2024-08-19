Ranking 9 most important early-season national TV games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
6. An early measuring stick game for the Bucks - Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics - Monday, October 28
Coming off back-to-back disappointing showing in the NBA Playoffs, there is plenty of pressure on the shoulders of the Milwaukee Bucks heading into this season - especially considering that in year 2 of the Damian Lillard experiment, there will be no more excuses for this team. Full disclosure, the lack of health that this team has experienced over the past two seasons hasn't done them any favors. But history is not really going to remember injuries. If the Bucks flame out again this season, I'm not sure if the excuse of injuries will be able to save them.
Big changes could be on the horizon if the Bucks falter again this season. And in this early matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the Bucks will get an opportunity to right the narrative surrounding them.
With the strides that the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have made over the past two seasons, it's easy to overlook the Bucks to a certain extent. With an early-season win over the Celtics, Milwaukee can begin to win back the trust and respect of the rest of the league.