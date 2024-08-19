Ranking 9 most important early-season national TV games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
3. A mid-season measuring stick game for the Sixers - Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics - Wednesday, December 25
Speaking of early-season measuring stick games, it'd be foolish not to look at what could await us on Christmas Day when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics. In their first matchup against the defending NBA Champions, the Sixers should get a good idea of where they stand as possible contenders. At this point in the season, the Sixers aren't exactly at the midway point of the year, but 25 games in, Philadelphia should be a tad bit more comfortable with its new-look roster. It'd be unfair to expect the Sixers to be hitting their stride on Christmas Day, but this is around the time of the year when most championship-level teams hit the turbo button.
If nothing else, the Sixers will get to test themselves against the best of the best. It would be even better if Kristaps Porzingis is back in the lineup for the Celtics but at this point, that may not seem likely.
Of all the Christmas Day games, this matchup between the Celtics and 76ers appears to be the marquee game. And if the Sixers are able to pull off a win, it will certainly add much more intrigue to the Eastern Conference.