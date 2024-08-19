Ranking 9 most important early-season national TV games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
2. Can the Nuggets re-establish themselves as a contender? - Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves - Friday, November 1
One of the bigger storylines stemming from last year revolves around whether the Denver Nuggets could re-emerge as championship contenders in the Western Conference this season. The defending NBA Champions lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year's NBA Playoffs. In a grueling seven-game series, it's hard not to feel a bit underwhelmed by the Nuggets by their performance. However, you can't really take anything away from the Wolves. Led by Anthony Edwards, they're certainly a team on the rise.
Although, with their core still intact, the Nuggets could have another championship run or two left in the tank. That's what this season will be all about for Denver. Even after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, the Nuggets must figure out whether this core is still championship-good.
In theory, as long as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. are all healthy, the Nuggets are going to be a problem. They can send an early message in their first rematch with the Wolves on November 1.