Ranking 9 most important early-season national TV games on the 2024-25 NBA schedule
1. Are the Knicks ready for a championship run? - New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics - Tuesday, October 22 (opening night)
The New York Knicks may have made the biggest splash move of the NBA offseason when they acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the summer. While there is a belief that Bridges is a bit of a redundant talent on the roster, this is a move that was almost universally praised. You can argue that they may have given a bit too much, but that's for another conversation another day. The Knicks made this move because they believed adding Bridges could be viewed as a final piece of their championship puzzle.
On opening night, the Knicks will get their chance to prove themselves right. To open the season, the Knicks will have the chance to spoil the Celtics' ring ceremony. The Knicks could also send an early message to the rest of the Eastern Conference - that they are here to stay amongst the rest of the contenders.
The NBA season will start with a bang this year with two of the most storied franchises facing off as they look to establish themselves as championship contenders in the East.