Ranking the top 5 NBA stars at the peak of their prime years in the Association
4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Fresh off his very first championship, Jayson Tatum hopes that it will be the first of many. He grinded for it with the same team through tough seasons and close calls, and he finally was able to get the Boston Celtics over the top. Tatum can give his team 30 points or better on any given night and also contributes on defense, with his rebounding and playmaking. He is also a willing passer and is a durable player.
Tatum never gets into any trouble or is involved with any drama off the court, and remains humble despite whether things are going good or bad. The only pressing issue with Tatum is that he often attempts too many tough shots. If he could improve his shot selection, it would lead to a higher shooting percentage for him. Last year, not only did Tatum get stronger, but he also became a much-improved leader and teammate.
Tatum is only 26 years old and has been to the NBA Finals twice, the Eastern Conference Finals four times, and has performed well in elimination games. He also accumulated the most NBA playoff points scored by a player 26 or younger, with 2,711 points in 113 games played.