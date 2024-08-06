Ranking the top 5 NBA stars at the peak of their prime years in the Association
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Ever since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander entered the league, he has always flashed the potential of becoming an elite player. He was the centerpiece in the trade that sent Paul George to the LA Clippers, and ever since his arrival in Oklahoma City, he hasn't looked back and continues to get better.
Many believe that Gilgeous-Alexander should've won the 2024 NBA MVP as he led the second youngest team in the NBA and was able to help secure the top spot in a very competitive Western Conference. He is one of the smoothest operators in the league and has an opportunity to go down as one of the greatest scoring guards ever if he keeps this pace throughout his career. His midrange and finishing artistry is a thing of beauty with the up-and-under layups, the extra-step midrange jumpers, a crazy step back, and is fluent at spinning away from defenders.
SGA's combination of smooth and crazy, aggressive style of play is truly unique and is quick and effective using angles. Gilgeous-Alexander's brilliance is in his patience. His dribbles are more burst than sprints which is why it's easy for him to stop on a dime and change direction as he is arguably the best player in the league at getting to his spots whenever he wants.