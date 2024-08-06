Ranking the top 5 NBA stars at the peak of their prime years in the Association
2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
It's rather difficult to win one MVP award, but it's a major accomplishment to win three of them, especially in back-to-back seasons. Nikola Jokic has become one of the most unstoppable forces in the league, and it won't be a surprise if he goes on to win even more MVP trophies in the future. Jokic is truly a team player despite being the first option for the Denver Nuggets. He can be a physical, menacing presence and can eliminate opponents slowly with a combination of basketball IQ and patience.
Jokic is built like a tank and does things we haven't normally seen from a center. He is an excellent passer and sees his teammates while making good decisions with the ball. He tackles every possession with the goal of creating the most effective play possible because if his teammate has a better opportunity to score, he doesn't hesitate to give up the ball.
Jokic's teammates love being on the receiving end of his passes as he excels at putting them in the best position possible. He has changed the perspective of the big man's game as a superb facilitator, and at 29 years old, he is now in his prime and his best basketball should still be yet to come.