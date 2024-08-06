Ranking the top 5 NBA stars at the peak of their prime years in the Association
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
An unbelievably talented power forward who can pass like a guard, can knock down three-pointers, and can play elite defense, Giannis Antetokounmpo is always considered one of the best all-around players in the NBA. To be 7-foot tall but so quick and agile for his size makes him pretty much unstoppable near the rim, and also makes him a defensive nightmare in transition. He will hunt the perimeter to cut off passing lanes, smoke out guys out on the corner with the threat of blocking their shot and he will still contest any shot attempted at the rim.
Even though he was blessed with many physical talents, his biggest asset is his mindset. Antetokounmpo is humble and has a strong work ethic and a desire to bet better. He is the perfect storm of size and athleticism which allows him to dominate inside the paint and run towards the basket like he was shot out of a cannon. He is nearly impossible to guard without opposing coaches deploying specific targeted schemes to try and stop him but he always seems to figure out a way.
Antetokounmpo's ability as a passer is extremely underrated as well. Many people categorize him as only a dunker and an elite defender, but he is capable of making quality passes as he often finds open teammates consistently. He averaged a career-best 6.5 assists last season, and he is one of the best in the NBA when it comes down to kicking the ball out on drives and passing out of double teams.
Antetokounmpo also became the only one in NBA history to average at least 25 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, five assists per game, and one steal per game during multiple seasons. At only 29 years of age, these upcoming seasons could solidify Antetokounmpo's status as one of the greatest power forwards to ever play.