Rasheed Wallace absolutely deserves a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Even though it may not be a popular stance, it's hard to deny Rasheed Wallace a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Throughout his career, Rasheed Wallace has always played hard, earned a reputation as an excellent teammate, and always sacrificed personal stats for the good of the team. Wallace's numbers were decent and steady throughout his career, but many believe that his career stats are not Hall of Fame worthy.
However, people have to realize that it's not always about the stats a player can accumulate throughout his career (even though it would strengthen his case) but the impact he had on the game of basketball has to be strongly considered.
Wallace was very dependable when it came down to executing and making key shots, being active on the boards, and playing well on the defensive end. He was never considered the best player on any team he suited up for, but Wallace was the perfect example of how to perfectly play his role and is the perfect example of what it meant to sacrifice for the good of the team.
Did Rasheed Wallace accomplish enough to make the Basketball Hall of Fame?
He played in an era when the league had plenty of star power at the power forward position. Wallace had to face the likes of players such as Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Chris Webber, and Dirk Nowitzki but he was able to hold his own against those elite players.
One of the biggest knocks on Wallace's career was developing a reputation as a troublemaker and receiving plenty of technical fouls in the process. Wallace ranks 3rd all-time in technical fouls received, behind two other Hall of Famers in Charles Barkley and Karl Malone. However, Wallace did go on to set the single-season record for technical fouls in a season with 41 total during the 2001 season.
Many did not approve of Wallace's attitude, and many did not like the fact that he was outspoken and never hesitated to let the media know how he felt despite the consequences that often came with it. Refs began giving Wallace technical fouls for small things like staring as they often felt Wallace was trying to use intimidation. To be fair, Wallace received a lot of technical fouls for speaking out about the referees to the media, and it always appeared that they put a target on his back.
Wallace could defeat his opponent in many different ways. He was difficult to defend, and his style of play was ahead of its time. Even as a 1-time NBA champion and a 4-time NBA All-Star, Wallace deserves a spot in Springfield, Massachusetts. While he may not have the sparkling resume many desire a Hall of Fame inductee to have, Wallace should at least be considered for the impact he had on the game and how he helped revolutionize the stretch-4 position.