Re-seeding the East: Boston Celtics have real competition after splashy NBA offseason
Re-seeding the NBA's Eastern Conference after an offseason full of big moves by potential championship contenders.
Reflecting on the moves that have been made so far this offseason, the Eastern Conference has certainly improved. Whether they've improved enough that they could emerge as a real threat to the Boston Celtics' dominance remains to be seen. However, there is reason to believe that the Celtics won't have nearly the cakewalk through the conference as they had last season.
The moves that the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have made this summer are a big reason why many believe that to be the case. However, as a whole, the entire East should be improved heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
The biggest Eastern Conference moves of the offseason
Looking back, some of the bigger moves that took place in the East revolve around Paul George signing with the Sixers, Mikal Bridges being traded to the Knicks, Donovan Mitchell signing long-term with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Milwaukee Bucks inking Gary Trent Jr. to a one-year below-market prove-it deal, the Orlando Magic signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a trio of teams embracing a retooling of their roster. In short, big changes across the conference this offseason.
As we inch closer to the start of the season, we attempt to re-seed the East after a busy offseason.