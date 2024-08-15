Re-seeding the East: Boston Celtics have real competition after splashy NBA offseason
The bottom of the East standings
15. Brooklyn Nets - There's not much to say about the Brooklyn Nets as they are clearly pivoting toward a full-blown rebuild. At this point, it would be surprising if they didn't make more selling moves before the NBA Trade Deadline. As they prepare for the future, this could be a very difficult year for the Nets.
14. Washington Wizards - Entering year 2 of their rebuild, there are still more difficult days ahead for the Washington Wizards before they begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, if Alex Sarr is as good as some believe, perhaps he could help expedite the team's build. For now, though, they're probably destined for another top 5 pick in the NBA Draft.
13. Detroit Pistons - The Detroit Pistons have some huge questions to answer about their future this season and the play by their young core is going to go a long way in helping on that front. If the Pistons have another disappointing season, it could point to big changes on the horizon.
12. Chicago Bulls - It appears the Chicago Bulls have finally gotten the message that they should pivot toward a retooling of the roster. The difficult part is how the team will manage Zach LaVine until they can find a landing spot for him. That's one storyline to watch heading into the start of the year.
11. Charlotte Hornets - Whether the rest of the league is willing to believe it or not, the Charlotte Hornets have made some smart moves over the last couple of offseasons. It's led them to a pretty talented young core. Will any of that young core make the jump to stardom this season? If so, it completely changes the math for the franchise.