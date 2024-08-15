Re-seeding the East: Boston Celtics have real competition after splashy NBA offseason
The top 6
6. Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers made a somewhat unlikely run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. By outlasting the New York Knicks, they managed to make some history. However, I do believe they are a bit ahead of schedule. Even though with the addition of Pascal Siakam, this team is built to win sooner rather than later, I can't help but wonder if there might be too much pressure on their shoulders heading into the start of the season. Expecting the Pacers to finish as a top 4 seed is a bit too overreactionary.
The Pacers will be good but if they're going to join the elite ranks in the Eastern Conference this season, they're going to need Tyrese Haliburton to bounce back after a rough second half of the season and will need another young player (aside from Andrew Nembhard) to step up. Quite frankly, I'm not sure if that will happen.
I believe finishing as a top 6 team in the regular season East standings would be a huge win for the team.