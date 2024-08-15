Re-seeding the East: Boston Celtics have real competition after splashy NBA offseason
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
For as much as the rest of the Eastern Conference has improved on paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been pretty inactive in terms of adding to their roster. From all indications, it seems as if Cleveland prioritized locking up their core this summer. That's exactly what they've done this offseason by signing Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to contract extensions. There's still time for the Cavs to make an addition or two to the roster, but it doesn't appear as if things are trending in that direction.
That means that if the Cavs are going to emerge as an improved team this upcoming season, they're going to rely heavily on internal improvement and an upgraded coaching staff. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if that will be able to keep pace with the rest of the moves the top of the East has made this summer.
That's why I believe the Cavs are likely going to end up as a 5th or 6th seed in the conference standings.