Re-seeding the East: Boston Celtics have real competition after splashy NBA offseason
4. Milwaukee Bucks
It's tough to gauge the Milwaukee Bucks. On paper, they have one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference. However, there are still some big questions this team will have to answer heading into the start of the season. For one, it's still impossible to be confident about the Damian Lillard experience. With the way last season ended for the team, Milwaukee can't be confident about anything. Of course, other than the fact that the team needs a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo in order to feel good about their chances of making a run in the NBA Playoffs.
Aside from that, there are little certainties on the roster. The goal for the Bucks has to be health. If the Bucks are going to accomplish anything this season, it begins and ends with having a healthy unit. Over the past two years, they've struggled with health. Because of that, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
For as great of a player Giannis is, if he isn't healthy and if his supporting cast isn't playing at a high level, he doesn't have much of a shot against any of the other elite teams in the East.