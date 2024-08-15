Re-seeding the East: Boston Celtics have real competition after splashy NBA offseason
3. Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the most successful teams during the offseason. They managed to completely revamp their roster, led by the free-agency signing of Paul George. With one of the best Big 3s in the league, the Sixers have to feel good about their chances of taking a big step forward in the Eastern Conference. On paper, the Sixers will enter the season with the talent to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. If Joel Embiid can remain healthy and continue to play at an MVP level, the Sixers have to love their chances to make a deep playoff run.
If there are any non-injury concerns for the Sixers, they will certainly fall on the defensive end of the floor. Do the Sixers have enough defenders to match up with the likes of the Celtics in a seven-game series? That's far from a certainty.
If the Sixers don't at least make a run to the conference finals this season, there will be a lot of disappointed Philadelphians.