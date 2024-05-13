Recent NBA trade rumor suggests Pelicans could target big-name center this summer
A recent NBA trade rumor suggests the New Orleans Pelicans could target big-name center this offseason.
Despite the positive signs that were clearly visible from the New Orleans Pelicans this season, there's a growing expectation that big changes could be on the horizon for the team heading into the NBA offseason. What those changes will entail remains to be seen, but the Pelicans are a natural candidate for a team that could be open to the idea of retooling their roster during the summer.
Of the potential moves that the Pelicans could explore this offseason is one for a new starting center. Jonas Valanciunas is eligible to hit the free-agency market this summer and there's an expectation of sorts that he's going to explore other options on the open market. If that does end up being the case, it's easy to see why New Orleans could be in the market for a center. Before the offseason even arrives, the Pelicans could already have their eye on a potential target.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Jarrett Allen could emerge as a potential trade target for the Pelicans this offseason. Whether or not the Cleveland Cavaliers would entertain the idea of trading Allen remains to be seen, but it's not that outlandish of a possibility considering the strides that Evan Mobley continues to make in his game.
How a Jarrett Allen to Pelicans trade could come to fruition
For a moment, let's assume that the Cavs are open to the idea of trading Allen. There is a path where Cleveland could send Allen (and pieces) to New Orleans in exchange for Brandon Ingram, who will be entering the final year of his contract with the Pelicans. That could be a deal that helps both teams in the long run.
New Orleans would get their long-term answer at the center position next to Zion Williamson, while also giving the team room to target a star on the wing and the Cavs would get an appealing piece that could help them sell the future to Donovan Mitchell.
There could be drawbacks for both teams surrounding such a potential deal, but there could be a framework there for both sides to work on heading into the thick of the offseason. Ultimately, it's going to be interesting to see how this offseason plays out for both the Pelicans and Cavs.
And if Allen does end up on the trade block at some point this summer, it appears as if the Pelicans are one of the teams that will be interested.