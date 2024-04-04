Sir Charles in Charge
San Antonio Spurs: 4 Dream offseason trade targets to pair with Victor Wembanyama

Exploring four bold offseason trade targets the San Antonio Spurs could pair with Victor Wembanyama.

By Michael Saenz

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

If the San Antonio Spurs are looking for a veteran guard option to take some of the playmaking duties off the hands of their younger players, Malcolm Brogdon could make some sense as a potential trade target this offseason. As an expiring contract, Brogdon is going to be a natural trade target for many teams looking to make a jump next season. The Spurs could look at Brogdon as somewhat of a bridge until their young talent continues to develop.

Brogdon could be a difference-maker who comes in to play any type of role for the Spurs - whether that's in a starting capacity or off the bench. He's the type of player who doesn't need the ball in his hands to be all that effective and could also play a role as somewhat of a mentor for Victor Wembanyama and some of the other younger players on this roster. Brogdon could absolutely emerge as a cheap, low-risk trade option for the Spurs.

If San Antonio wanted to make a smaller move this offseason, both Caruso and Brogdon could be excellent options. However, there will also be the opportunity for the team to make a bigger splash too.

