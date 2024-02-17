Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
6. Dallas Mavericks
Very much in that second tier in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks have been inconsistent all season long. However, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on their roster, the Mavs' highs have been pretty strong. And if this team can find any kind of momentum in the final stretch run, Dallas could make some noise in the postseason. Especially if they get a favorable first-round matchup against a team that may not be that experienced in the postseason.
Because of how good Luka is, I'd give the Mavs the nod over a team like the Sacramento Kings to earn the 6th seed in the West. Avoiding the Play-In Tournament could be huge for the Mavs too. If Dallas is going to have to face off against one of the top 3 seeds, you'd have to imagine that they would much rather face off against one of the younger teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves.
This is not to say that they would beat either of those teams in a seven-game series but those are probably the teams they'll have the best shot to beat.