Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
5. Phoenix Suns
When healthy, the Phoenix Suns have proven over the course of the first half of the season that they can compete with almost any other contender in the NBA. The problem for the Suns has been that they haven't been able to stay healthy all season long. Even as they enter the NBA All-Star Break, there are once again these questions regarding their health surrounding Bradley Beal, who is now dealing with a hamstring injury.
The good news is that it's not believed to be a bad injury and the hope is that he will return when the Suns restart action after the All-Star break. However, it's still something that hangs over this team's head as the final stretch of the season quickly approaches. But if the Suns can remain relatively healthy, they should finish as the 5th seed in the West. There's too much ground for the Suns to cover to realistically believe they can catch any of the top 4 teams, but even as the 5th seed, Phoenix is going to be a scary team that no one will want to face.
For the Suns, seeding won't matter much. As much talent as they have on their roster, as long as they're healthy, they'll like their chances in a seven-game series.