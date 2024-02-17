Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
From the start of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder (along with the Timberwolves) have been one of the best stories in the Western Conference. Chet Holmgren has been every bit as good as advertised in what is essentially his rookie season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should probably get some NBA MVP recognition, and Jalen Williams is an underrated difference-maker. The addition of Gordon Hayward should help this team continue to be a real threat down the stretch too.
As we head into the final stretch of the season, I anticipate that we're going to see more of the same from the Thunder. I do worry if they have enough experience to make a deep run in the postseason but that's something that the team will have to figure out later on into the season. Ultimately, if the Thunder do end the regular season as a top 3 seed in the standings, this season will be remembered as a resounding success.
With the way things stand heading into the final stretch of the season, it's hard to imagine that the Thunder will see much drop off even if they do hit a bit of a rough patch over the last 30 games of the season.