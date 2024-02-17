Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
4. Milwaukee Bucks
To anyone willing to confidently predict how the Milwaukee Bucks are going to end the season, they're lying. With the way this season has gone for the Bucks, it's entirely impossible to predict how this season is going to end in Milwaukee. In an ideal world, the hiring of Doc Rivers begins to work out better and Damian Lillard eventually finds his comfort zone and this team begins to click down the stretch.
However, that's far from a guarantee. In fact, I'd go on to say that there are a lot of nervous people in Milwaukee right now. Even though they have the best player in the world, this team is significantly worse at this point in the season compared to how good they were last year. And that's a problem considering the Eastern Conference is better.
Based on how good the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers have been playing of late and how lost the Bucks look on most nights, I believe that Milwaukee is going to enter the playoffs as the 4th seed in the East. With a potential first-round series against the Sixers and then a second-round meeting with the Boston Celtics, this team could have a very difficult path to the conference finals.