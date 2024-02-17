Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
3. New York Knicks
Before being absolutely decimated by injuries, the New York Knicks were playing like the best team in the NBA. Even though the Knicks haven't looked like their usual selves since losing OG Anunoby to injury, I predict that once this team gets healthy, they're going to regain their former form and make a strong move up the Eastern Conference standings. Down the stretch, assuming Anunoby returns in the next couple of weeks, I trust the Knicks more than most other teams in this conference.
If they weren't dealing with their current injuries and if they weren't three games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the loss column, I'd probably favor New York to get that 2nd seed. However, finishing as the 3rd seed in the conference wouldn't be all that bad. It'd be a step up from last season and could give this team a strong chance to make a return to the conference finals for the first time since 2000.
Assuming Julius Randle and Anunoby return, the Knicks are going to be a tough out in the postseason. From top to bottom, the Knicks may be the only team in the East that would like their chances against Boston in a seven-game playoff series.