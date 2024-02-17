Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
Quietly, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the second-most consistent team in the Eastern Conference this season. Amazingly, they've done it for the majority of the season without their core three playing together. Both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have missed a good portion of the season due to injuries. However, in their place, Donovan Mitchell has done an excellent job of putting the team on his back. In fact, you can make a strong argument that he deserves consideration for the NBA MVP award.
The big question is whether or not the Cavs will be able to finish the season strong. On paper, you'd imagine they would. It's hard to envision them getting worse as they get healthy and healthier. As long as Mitchell continues to play at this high level, the Cavs are a team that you have to start considering to be a real threat to make a deep run in the postseason.
After an inconsistent start to the season, the Cavs have done well to right the ship and are now on track to finish with the second-best record in the conference. It's been quite a turnaround for the Cavs.