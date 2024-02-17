Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
1. Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have been the best and most consistent team this season in the NBA. With a six-game lead in the East standings, the Celtics could coast through the remainder of the season and probably still lock up the No. 1 seed. Over the course of the last two months of the season, the Celtics' No. 1 priority has to be getting to the postseason healthy. If Boston is able to get to the start of the playoffs healthy, this is a team that's going to be considered the overwhelming favorite to win it all.
From top to bottom, the Celtics have the best roster in the East. Jayson Tatum should probably be an NBA MVP candidate and there aren't many third options in the league, if any, that are better than Kristaps Porzingis. Jrue Holiday as a fourth option is absolutely outrageous. Even though the Celtics don't have a strong supporting cast, it may not even matter.
At this point, it would be shocking if the Celtics didn't at least make the NBA Finals. If everything aligns, the Celtics should be holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the season. But, one step at a time. Earning the No. 1 seed, which they're well on their way to doing, is a great start.
Next up, the Western Conference predictions.