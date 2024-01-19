Why you should sell the Phoenix Suns' recent improved play
The Phoenix Suns are beginning to play good basketball. Is it a trend that will last heading into the push toward the playoffs?
For a while this season, it appeared as if the Phoenix Suns were headed for disaster. In fact, on December 26, the Suns were 14-15 and were outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. Bradley Beal couldn't stay healthy, the Suns weren't playing enough defense, and the rest of the West seemed to be in a much better place from a roster standpoint than Phoenix.
However, over the last few weeks, something has looked different for the Suns. Since that Christmas low-point, the Suns have won eight of their last 11 games. Phoenix has looked much better on the offensive end and while they still leave much to be desired on the defensive end of the floor, the team's improved offense has made all the difference for the team.
During the Suns' recent tear, they have some impressive wins over the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic. To say that the last few weeks of play for the Suns haven't been an encouraging sign would be an understatement.
However, the big question for the Suns is whether or not this recent improved streak is sustainable and whether it's something that will pivot the team into the second half of the season and into the push toward the playoffs.
The Phoenix Suns don't have much margin for error
Quite frankly, the answer to that question may revolve around the team's health. Because of how top-heavy the team is, the Suns don't have much of a shot for any level of sustainability if they're not healthy.
It would be foolish to expect the Suns' front office to make a season-saving move at the NBA Trade Deadline without the necessary assets to pull off a move. If Phoenix is going to emerge as a contender heading into the playoffs, it's going to be because something clicks for this team - and they figure out how to avoid significant injuries.
The problem is, even when entirely healthy, the Suns are far from a complete and perfect roster. They have little to no depth and lack a secondary playmaker beyond their starting backcourt. Those are aspects that could doom a team in the postseason, even for one as talented as the Suns are.
While it is a good sign that Phoenix is beginning to play a better brand of basketball, I still have my concerns when it comes to their overall chances of completely salvaging the season to the point where they emerge as a championship contender in the West.