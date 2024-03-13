Steve Kerr's surprising comments about the Golden State Warriors' playoff chances
Head coach Steve Kerr still believes the Golden State Warriors can be a dangerous threat in the NBA Playoffs.
If there's one person that still believes in the Golden State Warriors, it's head coach Steve Kerr, which could as a surprise to no one.
The Golden State Warriors are running out of time to flip the switch toward playoff mode. With 18 games left in the regular season, the Warriors find themselves sitting as the 10th seed in the Western Conference standings but just three games out of the 7th seed. Even though it seems very much like they're going to have to win their way into the top 8 of the West playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, the Warriors, because of the veteran talent they have, have to still be considered one of the more most dangerous threats toward the bottom of the playoff picture.
But as the season has gone on without the Warriors showing any level of consistency, the doubt surrounding this team has continued to grow. So much so that there are many that are beginning to believe that there could be some big changes for the team on the horizon. That said, all is still not lost for the Warriors. At least not in the eyes of head coach Steve Kerr.
When discussing his team recently, Kerr told reporters he believes if they can stay healthy, they could make a run heading into the start of the playoffs.
"“I feel really strongly that our team is primed if we can really stay healthy down the stretch, get Steph back. I feel like we can make a really good run.”"- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr
Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Warriors will have a shot to get hot. They have one of the easier remaining schedules in the NBA and are within shouting distance of settling into a favorable seed in the West before the start of the postseason. Even if the Warriors have to play their way into the postseason, if they are able to avoid the Denver Nuggets in a first-round playoff series, you'd have to give the Warriors a puncher's shot against one of the least experienced top seeds (Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder).
Dating back to January 24, the Warriors have been playing much better. They're 16-8 during that span and if they can carry that level of play into the final month of the season, it's hard to ignore this team's experience and talent heading into the playoffs.