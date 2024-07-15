Striking comments from Heat GM suggest team may be hoping Jimmy Butler demands trade
Recent comments from Miami Heat general manager Andy Elisburg may suggest team is hoping Jimmy Butler demands a trade.
The Miami Heat has had a relatively quiet offseason. Aside from selecting Kel'el Ware and Pelle Larsson with their two picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, re-signing a couple of their in-house free agents, and then adding Alec Burks (their sole outside free agent addition), the Heat have not been able to improve their roster.
Unless Ware is going to be a big contributor from day one, which seems highly unlikely, it's hard to envision how Miami is going to improve heading into next season. Their inactivity this offseason has been strange. Considering they want to keep their current core intact, it makes no sense to not try and improve the supporting cast. And with the loss of Caleb Martin, the Heat's depth will take a hit.
It's easy to blame the Heat's lack of trade assets for their inactivity this offseason. However, there could be more at play. And Heat general manager Andy Elisburg's recent comments draw more questions about the team's ultimate intentions this summer.
""Pat has indicated in his postseason press conference that there are things he wants to see, and there are challenges he wants met. Jimmy's not one who is familiar with being challenged.""- Heat GM Andy Elisburg
It's understandable that Elisburg is trying to help support Pat Riley. However, these comments are also borderline unnecessary. Especially if the Heat values Jimmy as a franchise player. To say that "our star player isn't used to being challenged, and we're challenging him" is a bold way to approach the offseason.
This is the type of tactic that resulted in LeBron James leaving the Heat and returning to Cleveland. Knowing that, you can't help but wonder if perhaps the Heat is trying to subtly send a message to Jimmy.
In what could end up being a legit NBA conspiracy theory, are the Heat trying to get Jimmy to force his hand and demand a trade?
Why the Miami Heat could want Jimmy to demand a trade
With the way the Heat has handled this offseason, it wouldn't be that surprising. They refused to give Jimmy the short extension that he asked for and he's been called out by two different front office executives now. They also haven't been willing to go head over heels in an attempt to surround him with a stronger supporting cast.
In theory, the Heat would greatly benefit from trading Jimmy. They may never admit it, but trading Jimmy could help jump-start a retooling around Bam Adebayo. But the Heat could never go down that path because they don't want the bad PR.
Maybe this is their tactic to save face and still trade Jimmy. If Jimmy demands the trade, the Heat wouldn't be the bad guys. But, at least for now, Jimmy intends on playing out his contract. And, because of that, for better or worse, the Heat appears focused on running it back this season.
But I can't but wonder if the Heat could be hoping for Jimmy to demand a trade. It could theoretically make their entire team build all the more interesting.