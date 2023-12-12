Struggling Phoenix Suns set to welcome back Bradley Beal from injury
Bradley Beal is on track to return to action when the Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.
With the Phoenix Suns struggling, Bradley Beal is set to make his return to the lineup when the team takes on the Golden State Warriors.
The Phoenix Suns entered the season as a team that many expected to sit atop or near the top of the Western Conference standings for the majority of the season. After making the move for Bradley Beal during the offseason after adding Kevin Durant at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the expectations were sky-high for the Suns.
Through the first quarter of the season, it's been a shaky start for the Suns. Part of their early-season inconsistencies have been due to the injury bug. The one player that has suffered the most on that front this season for the Suns has been Beal. However, there seems to be some hope at the end of the tunnel.
According to recent reporting, Beal is set to make his return from injury Tuesday night when the Suns take on the Golden State Warriors. Beal has only played in three games during the regular season and last played on November 12. With the hope that Beal has put this most recent injury behind him, the idea is that he can help jump-start the Suns into the new calendar year.
How long will it take for the Phoenix Suns to click?
The Suns have struggled recently and more than anything, they need to get healthy. KD has missed three games, Devin Booker has missed nine, and Beal 19. Entering this season, the Suns' championship chances this season relied on the health of their big three.
At least so far this season, the Suns have not been healthy. And because they haven't been healthy, it's no surprise that they've struggled to keep pace with some of the other contenders in the Western Conference.
Through 22 games this season, the Suns are just 12-10 and are sitting outside the top 8 in the West standings. Even with the return of Beal, it's going to take for the Suns to click as a team. But it's certainly a good sign that they're beginning to get healthy.
The big question for the Suns revolves around how long it will take for their big three to click together. Once KD, Beal, and Booker are able to coexist together, that's when we'll truly see just how good the Suns can be and whether they can be that championship contender many expected them to be at the start of the season.