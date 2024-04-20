Suns vs. Timberwolves: Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards set to birth new rivalry
Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards are set to birth a new rivalry as the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to face off in first-round NBA Playoff series.
Two of the NBA's brightest young stars are set to face off in a highly anticipated playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker, 27, an established veteran who will be making his fourth consecutive playoff appearance hopes to lead the Suns back to the NBA Finals for another shot at the title that alluded him a few seasons ago.
Anthony Edwards, only 22 and one of the ascending young stars in the league leads the Wolves into the playoffs as he makes his 3rd appearance in his 4th year in the league. The two stars have faced off a total of 12 in the regular season but the results have been one-sided as Booker has an 11-1 record against Edwards.
This will be their first meeting in the postseason and this first-round playoff battle could be a step towards cementing their status as NBA's best shooting guard.
Keys to success for Devin Booker
The fact that Booker has fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the floor with him allows many options on the offensive end for the Suns. Booker and Beal are both capable of sharing playmaking duties as both can facilitate, making their roles on the team somewhat interchangeable.
Either player is also adept at isolating defenders and being able to dominate one-on-one matchups. Both guards also have great touch on their midrange jump shot and that's normally how they score if an extra defender happens to cut off driving lanes. Booker is just as dangerous off the ball as he is with the ball in his hands.
Booker can also play the 2-man pick and roll with Durant as both are capable of rolling off screens to catch and shoot anywhere on the floor. Booker also knows that double-teaming him would be irrelevant as he can easily find the open man. Booker finished the season top 15 in assists per game and can affect the game even when he doesn't score.
On defense, Booker never backs down from a challenge and has done better than anyone else when attempting to hold Edwards in check. He only averages 20.1 points per game against Booker and if the Wolves want to have any chance at winning this series, Edwards must be able to score efficiently.