Suns vs. Timberwolves: Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards set to birth new rivalry
Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards are set to birth a new rivalry in the NBA as the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves prepare to meet in the first round of the playoffs.
Keys to success for Anthony Edwards
In the last game that Anthony Edwards played against the Phoenix Suns, he only attempted seven shots in 35 minutes as he finished with 13 points. That was the last game of the regular season and there may be a reason to believe that Edwards wasn't playing as hard so he can remain healthy for the playoffs.
Either way, Edwards and the Wolves have struggled against the Suns all season as they lost the season series 3-0 and Edwards only averaged 14.3 points per game while shooting 27 percent from downtown. In order to have success against the Suns Edwards will have to shoot more and attack relentlessly. Whenever he gets the opportunity he needs to let the Suns' defenders know that they are in for a dogfight.
He will have Karl Anthony-Towns to help supplement the scoring load but Edwards can ill afford to have a bad game. He will need to focus on driving to the basket trying to draw contact and get to the foul line. Free throws tend to become much more valuable in the postseason as the charity stripe has been familiar territory for Edwards as he ranks 13th in the NBA in free throws made per game and is also 13th in attempts per game with 6.4 per contest.