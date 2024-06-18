The Boston Celtics are built for a dynasty-like run after winning NBA Championship
Whether many are willing to believe it or not, the Boston Celtics are built for a dynasty-like run after winning the NBA Championship.
The Boston Celtics just completed one of the most dominant NBA Championship runs in recent NBA history. To think that they're on the verge of even more success seems like an outlandish statement. However, because of how this team is built, it's not as much of an overreaction as perhaps many believe.
Even less than 24 hours after winning the 2024 NBA Championship, it's not too early to use the "D-word" for the Celtics. Dynasty. Let it out. Let it breathe. Get used to it. Because with the way that the front office has built this team, the Celtics may be around - and dominant - for a very long time.
And what they did this year - both in the regular season and the playoffs - could be just the beginning of a historical run for a historic franchise. While the likes of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will get the most love for winning it all, there's one other man who also deserves plenty of credit for not only what the Celtics were able to accomplish this season but for also the bright future they have in front of them.
The Boston Celtics have set the table for continued success
The job that Brad Stevens has done as the President of Basketball Operations has been nothing short of excellent. But his greatest feat is not merely just that he built a championship roster, it's that he built a championship roster with staying power.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis are all under contract through the 2025-26 season and could be beyond that. In addition, the early whispers are that the Celtics are going to prioritize signing Derrick White, who has just one year left on his current deal, to a contract extension of his own this offseason.
If that does end up happening, the Celtics will have at least two more seasons with their core 5 together, and possibly beyond that if they continue winning. If you didn't enjoy the Celtics' success this season, I have some very bad news for you - they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
The Celtics weren't just built to terrorize the league in 2023-24. They were built to become the league's next great dynasty. And after winning the 2024 NBA Championship, it's officially time to start thinking about that possibility.