The Houston Rockets' uncertain future will be decided by 3 big decisions
What is the future plan for Fred VanVleet?
With a team option for the 2025-26 NBA season, this could end up being Fred VanVleet's final season in a Houston Rockets' uniform. But that's a $45 million question the team will have the length of the year to figure out. However, there's no question that this could be a big decision in determining the immediate future of the Rockets. If Houston elects to keep VanVleet on the roster, it will cut into a huge portion of the team's salary cap for the 2025-26 season. But if the Rockets do let him go, it will open a ton of money the team could theoretically use in free agency (depending on what other moves the team makes).
Either way, there's no question that all eyes will be on VanVleet and the Rockets heading into the start of the season. At this point, the team's level of success this season will likely have a huge hand in what they end up deciding with VanVleet.
VanVleet has been a good player for the Rockets but he was always viewed as somewhat of a stopgap. If Houston agrees with that, you'd have to imagine this could be the time when the Rockets elect to jump off the experiment to pursue other avenues.