The Houston Rockets' uncertain future will be decided by 3 big decisions
When will be the right time to pull the trigger on a big trade?
The Houston Rockets don't just have a talented collection of young players but they also have a bevy of future first-round picks that they could possibly trade in a blockbuster deal at the NBA Trade Deadline or even next summer. The question for the Rockets is, do they believe right now is the right time to pull the trigger on a big deal? There's no doubt in my mind that the Rockets want to win and win now. They don't currently have the roster to do so. However, that could change in an instant if the team pulled the trigger on a blockbuster move.
The Rockets have the assets to make such a move; they need to find the right trade target and timing. Even though that doesn't appear to be the case at the moment, that could change at any moment. And the Rockets, perhaps more than any other middling team in the West, are in perfect position to strike a season-altering trade.
Where will the Rockets be a year from now? Who knows. But there's no question that they'll have plenty of options and possibilities. Before that, they have a few big decisions to make.