The Washington Wizards' master plan in signing Jonas Valanciunas has been revealed

The Washington Wizards' master plan for Jonas Valanciunas has been revealed.
It always seemed a bit odd when it was reported that the Washington Wizards were going to sign Jonas Valanciunas to a three-year, $30 million free-agent deal. In the very early stages of their rebuild, adding a 32-year-old center didn't seem to be a smart move for the Wizards. At best, Valanciunas could emerge as somewhat of a stopgap piece for the Wizards but he never seemed to be a strong piece of their future.
However, now there's some reporting that puts into context this odd offseason signing. According to a recent report, the Wizards might be already counting down the days before they can start exploring the trade market for Valanciunas.
If this report is indeed true and that the Wizards are already open to the idea of trading Valanciunas when he becomes eligible to be moved, this is all the evidence we need to suggest that Washington signed the veteran center with the intention to trade him at some point soon.
Even though this may have been the idea behind this signing, it's still understandable to question it. That said, there could be a strong trade market for Valanciunas if the Wizards do move forward with this decision.
The potential trade market for Jonas Valanciunas
In theory, if the Wizards were to explore the trade market for Valanciunas once he becomes trade-eligible, there should be plenty of suitors. Valanciunas is the type of veteran center who could play a strong role for any contender in the league, especially with the renaissance that is taking place at the center position.
He is still a strong defensive force and while he doesn't have an expansive offensive game, he manages to find himself at the right place at the right time on most occasions. Even at this late stage of his career, it would be easy for any contender to find value in a trade of Valanciunas.
Where it gets interesting is whether the Wizards could spark a bidding war. If there are multiple teams motivated to acquire Valanciunas, this plan could end up working swimmingly for the Wizards. Considering how Washington is still in the very early stages of a rebuild, they could use all the help they could get in terms of acquiring as many assets as they can get.
The Wizards certainly made a bold play in signing Valanciunas but if their plan ends up working out, it's tough to doubt their tactics moving forward.